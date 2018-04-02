Highest first quarter volume and highest first quarter for equity options on record

Cleared futures average daily volume for quarter up six percent from Q1 2017

Index options volume up 10 percent in March and 45 percent year-to-date

Securities lending activity up 13 percent in March and 26 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in March reached 442,945,572 contracts, a 15 percent increase from March 2017. OCC's year-to-date volume is up 32 percent with 1,400,345,396 cleared contracts in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 1,058,670,212 contracts in the first quarter of 2017.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 434,032,307 contracts in March, up 16 percent from March 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 384,613,937 contracts, a 17 percent increase from March 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 181,592,017 contracts last month, a 15 percent increase over March 2017 volume of 157,358,886 contracts. Index options volume was up 10 percent with 49,418,370 contracts in March.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 8,913,265 contracts in March, down 28 percent from March 2017. OCC's average daily cleared futures volume in the first quarter was 549,817 contracts, six percent higher than the first quarter of 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 13 percent in new loans from March 2017 with 236,202 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 26 percent from 2017 with 694,058 new loan transactions in the first quarter of 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in March was $182,740,398,438.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

Mar 2018 Mar 2017 Mar Total YTD Avg. YTD Avg. YTD Avg. Daily Total Total Contract % Daily Daily Contract % Contract Contract Change vs. Contract Contract Change vs. Volume Volume Mar 2017 2018 2017 YTD 2017 Equity Options 384,613,937 329,657,794 16.7% 19,578,256 14,606,162 34.0% ETF Options 181,592,017 157,358,886 15.4% 9,068,437 6,490,485 39.7% Index Options 49,418,370 44,824,001 10.2% 2,828,409 1,951,442 44.5% Total Options 434,032,307 374,481,795 15.9% 22,406,665 16,557,604 35.3% Total Futures 8,913,265 12,395,578 -28.1% 549,817 517,722 6.20% Total Volume 442,945,572 386,877,373 14.5% 22,956,482 17,075,326 34.4%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

