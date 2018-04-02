

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing processors from Intel, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said that the initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early developmental stages, but comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple's devices -- including Macs, iPhones, and iPads -- work more similarly and seamlessly together, the report said. The project, which executives have approved, will likely result in a multi-step transition.



