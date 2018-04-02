Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2018) - Consorteum Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSRH) ("Consorteum" or the "Company"), a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, 359 Mobile Inc. ("359"), will release its first global predictive analytics mobile offering. This product will be dedicated to the global sport of Cricket. This global offering will be the first product that will be released pursuant to the exclusive distribution contract entered into between 359 Mobile and DevLex Ltd. The distribution agreement creates an exclusive alliance for the distribution of the DevLex Predictive Analytics Platform ("DV-PA") with 359's Universal Mobile Interface ("UMI"). The Cricket DV-PA will be offered in the app store for all android and ios devices. Built by a dedicated team, the Cricket DV-PA encompasses a massive historical data set that is continuously updated on all relevant statistics on cricket teams and players. The company anticipates availability of the Cricket DV-PA in the second quarter of this year.

According to a listing published by www.mostpopularsports.net, Cricket ranks as the second most popular sport worldwide just behind Soccer. Cricket is listed as having 2.5 billion estimated fans with regional popularity in Asia, Australia and the UK.

Consorteum CEO Craig Fielding stated, "Our ability to launch this first mobile predictive analytics offering for Cricket fans globally is an important milestone for the company. An extraordinary amount of work by a dedicated team has gone into not only the technological building of the DV-PA, but also into the creation and continual update of the massive statistical database required to support this innovative tool. We are excited to be able to launch this offering to the global Cricket community enabling them to obtain any requested information they desire on particular teams and/or players."

Ian Copeman (Founder\MD of DevLex) commented, "The DevLex team is thrilled to announce the joint release of our first DV-PA for the sport of Cricket in conjunction with the 359 Mobile team. Our collaboration to bring this first product to market has gone extremely well and we are looking forward to completion and distribution of other sports related DV-PA offerings in the very near future."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a mobile platform company focused on delivering compliant complex mobile-based transactions through a mix of partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. The Company is focused on FinTech, otherwise known as next-generation financial technology. Consorteum aims to capitalize on the broad variety of technological interventions into personal and commercial transactions by focusing its efforts and resources where it can leverage its expertise in direct and vertical based solutions. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.Consorteum.com

About DevLex Ltd.

Founded to develop complex mobile application solutions over 10 years ago, DevLex continues to develop leading edge solutions for the mobile market. The most recent innovation has been the significant investment in its DevLex DV-PA framework, which allows real time analytics and predictive analytics to be developed and deployed to mobile devices. The solution will be targeted at any type of FinTech solution utilizing complex historic data sets. For more information about DevLex, please visit:

http://www.devlex.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, its limited financial resources, domestic and global economic conditions, activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition, and changes in Federal or State laws impacting the Company and its business.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

Patrick Shuster

Chief Operating Officer

patrick@consorteum.com

(888) 603-5161

SOURCE: Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

NNW Contact:

NetworkNewsWire(NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com