CWL Pro League Stage 1 Up Next in $500,000 Play-Offs for the top Eight teams

This weekend, competitors from around the world arrived in Birmingham, United Kingdom, to compete for the top prize at the CWL Birmingham Open, presented by PlayStation4, but only Luminosity walked away champion. Teams Splyce, Rise Nation and OpTic Gaming rounded-out the top four spots at the three-day competition in Call of Duty: WWII, hosted at the INSOMNIA62 Gaming Festival.

For their win, Luminosity had to overcome local favorites Splyce in front of a passionate and vocal crowd. "Winning Birmingham means a lot to me. After Atlanta we really decided to show up here and win this," said Team Luminosity's Johnathan "John" Perez.

Fans from around the world watched online as teams from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region competed via MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, also via the in-game Call of Duty: WWII theater within Headquarters on PlayStation4.

Here are the final rankings for the CWL Birmingham Open:

1 st Luminosity

Luminosity 2 nd Splyce

Splyce 3 rd Rise Nation

Rise Nation 4 th OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming 5 th /6 th Reckless Team Envy

/6 Reckless Team Envy 7th/8th Echo Fox Lightning Pandas

The Call of Duty World League enters its first stage finals this weekend as the top eight teams from CWL Pro League Stage 1 will face-off April 6 - 8, at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio. At stake is the winner's share of a $500,000 event prize pool and the role of early season favorite in the record setting 2018 season of the CWL.

After the playoffs, the Call of Duty World League returns to the U.S. for the CWL Seattle Open, April 20 22. CWL Seattle Open tickets are available now in multiple varieties, while supplies last. General admission passes for the event are available for $59.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes). A Premium Pass for the event is also available for $89.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and includes an event t-shirt and one month of MLG GameBattles Premium. A $299.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) Prestige Pass is also available and includes an event t-shirt, event jacket, one-hour early entrance to the venue, access to the Prestige Lounge and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLSeattle.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

