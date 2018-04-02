EchoMaster Launches a Comprehensive Line of AHD Cameras

Clearwater, Florida, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoMaster (http://echomaster.com/), global manufacturer of driver assistance technology for consumer and commercial drivers, today, introduced their portfolio of AHD cameras for any vehicle. The technologically advanced AHD cameras make driving safer. Designed to fit most cars, vans, SUVs and trucks, the new product line has the sharpest, most vivid picture on the market today. AHD exclusive technology gives you a perfect picture --in every kind of lighting condition--with the high definition clarity you need for front, side or rear-view angles.

Echomaster's new range of AHD cameras (https://echomaster.com/catalog/ahd-cameras-eu/) provide you with the optimum view of your surroundings. High definition technology is being used throughout the globe to provide consumers with the ultimate viewing experience, whether it on your television at home or on your mobile device. EchoMaster is now bringing this technology to the forefront of vehicle safety systems, resulting in a safer driving experience and giving you the clarity you need when driving or viewing recorded footage. When using standard definition cameras, important details can be lost, for example number plate data or facial features. In the event of an incident, these finer details can be the difference between a positive or negative outcome and when manoeuvring give the driver all the information they need. EchoMaster have introduced a selection of front, side and rear-facing solutions to give you high definition coverage of your vehicles blind spots.

CAM-FF01-P-AHD (https://echomaster.com/catalog/european-products/cam-ff01-p-ahd), a mini forward-facing camera, with an MSRP of £70.00

CAM-FF02-P-AHD (https://echomaster.com/catalog/european-products/cam-ff02-p-ahd), standard forward-facing camera, with an MSRP of £100.00

CAM-SM2-P-AHD (https://echomaster.com/catalog/european-products/cam-sm2-p-ahd), a commercial side-view camera with night vision, with an MSRP of £80.00

PCAM-IRF-P-AHD (https://echomaster.com/catalog/european-products/pcam-irf-p-ahd), a commercial side-view camera with night vision, with an MSRP of £80.00

EchoMaster AHD cameras are IP67 rated and are available from authorized EchoMaster dealers. For more information, or to become an authorized EchoMaster dealer (https://echomaster.com/contact/), visit EchoMaster.com (http://echomaster.com/)

ABOUT AAMP GLOBAL

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

Phyliss Robins EchoMaster 800-477-2267 probins@aampglobal.com

