Qeexo, Co.: Huawei's P20 Series Debuts With Qeexo's FingerSense Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qeexo (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tHEVJDgAWFnWUEF_XmYbiDiwvEX1yGCEJjuCFdhU4QjxEUgg_N2qnZJ5pp7jVMkt), developer of machine learning and AI solutions for sensor data, today announced that FingerSense (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCE8FYwQjz8), the company's next-generation touch platform, is available on Huawei's recently debuted P20 series smartphones. Huawei announced these smartphones during a launch event last week in Paris.

"The P20 series is a collection of beautifully designed smartphones. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Huawei and to offer their customers enhancements to the user experience of these great devices," said Sang Won Lee, CEO of Qeexo. "With 30 Huawei models using Qeexo technology, Qeexo continues to deliver the most innovative touch experience to millions of consumers worldwide."

Huawei, the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer, uses Qeexo FingerSense technology (rebranding it "Knuckle Sense" or "Knuckle Gestures") on most of its flagship smartphones, including the P20 and P20 Pro. With FingerSense, Huawei smartphone users gain access to a suite of powerful tools. For example, users can use a knuckle to knock twice on the display to take a screenshot, or to draw letters such as "m" and "c" to launch the music player and camera respectively.

FingerSense is the next-generation touch platform from Qeexo and the world's first software-only solution that can distinguish between touchscreen inputs such as fingertip, knuckle, nail and stylus. With FingerSense, smartphone OEMs can offer a range of new capabilities to delight users and make it easier for users to perform smartphone tasks. Using simple gestures, FingerSense enables: enhanced screenshot capabilities, more robust live screen-recording tools and quick-launch of applications via letter gestures.

To watch a demo of Qeexo's FingerSense technology, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCE8FYwQjz8 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCE8FYwQjz8).

About Qeexo

Qeexo develops machine learning solutions that generate actionable insights from sensor data. The company works with leading device OEMs and component manufacturers to power new and exciting user experiences on over 100 million devices worldwide. In industries such as mobile, IoT and automotive, there are billions of devices where computation and memory are highly constrained. Qeexo's proprietary, low-latency, low-power models are engineered to have an incredibly small footprint - ideal for making high-accuracy predictions in these environments.

Spun out of Carnegie Mellon University, Qeexo is venture-backed and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing. To learn more, visit www.qeexo.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RTjTn_J2i6Pe9b40ExTLG5jJZP4YuCOGqS7ToMe5bLsCZfrdGGksg0qP73GZFewmlmdnYQSRlqIU2jzz2_9YXA==).

Contact: Lisa Langsdorf lisa@goodeyepr.com 347-645-0484