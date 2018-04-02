

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures surged Monday thanks to safe haven demand as U.S. stocks were hammered.



June gold settled up $18.50, or 1.4%, at $1345.80/ounce.



The DJIA plunged 700 points and the Nasdaq neared correction territory after some critical tweets toward Amazon by Donald Trump.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed a much smaller than expected increase in U.S. construction spending in the month of February.



The Commerce Department said construction spending inched up by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $1.273 trillion in February after coming in nearly unchanged at $1.272 trillion in January. Economists had expected spending to climb by 0.6 percent.



