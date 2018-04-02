

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday along with U.S. stocks. That's despite a weaker dollar.



U.S. oil for May plunged 3% to $63.01/bbl.



The DJIA plumetted big time and the Nasdaq neared correction territory after some critical tweets toward Amazon by Donald Trump.



OPEC is seeking a long-term deal on supply quota with Russia and other non-OPEC producers, said Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.



'We are working to shift from a year-to-year agreement to a 10-20 year agreement,' the Crown Prince told Reuters in an interview in New York.



'We have agreement on the big picture, but not yet on the detail.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX