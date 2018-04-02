WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday along with U.S. stocks. That's despite a weaker dollar.
U.S. oil for May plunged 3% to $63.01/bbl.
The DJIA plumetted big time and the Nasdaq neared correction territory after some critical tweets toward Amazon by Donald Trump.
OPEC is seeking a long-term deal on supply quota with Russia and other non-OPEC producers, said Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
'We are working to shift from a year-to-year agreement to a 10-20 year agreement,' the Crown Prince told Reuters in an interview in New York.
'We have agreement on the big picture, but not yet on the detail.'
