Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Cardamom Oil Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of cardamom oil and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005550/en/

Cardamom Oil Market Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The increasing use of cardamom oil in the food processing industry is expected to drive the growth of the global cardamom oil market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the suppliers in this market space are increasingly focusing on engaging in strategic partnerships with cardamom growers and traders to ensure procurement of raw materials on time," added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cardamom Oil Market:

Cardamom oil as an additive in the production of food products

The rise in awareness of usage of cardamom oil in oral healthcare products

Increasing adoption of cardamom oil in pharmaceutical industry

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Cardamom oil as an additive in the production of food products:

The rise in consumer awareness regarding health and wellness has increased the demand for cardamom oil as an additive in food products. The use of cardamom oil in food and beverage products offers several benefits including relief from respiratory disorders, relief from digestive problems, and control over diabetes. Several such advantages have prompted manufacturer of food products to use cardamom oil as an additive in the manufacturing process. Thus, enabling them to manufacture food and beverage products that have a right balance between taste and health.

The rise in awareness of usage of cardamom oil in oral health care products:

Cardamom oil is increasingly being used in oral cleansing products. This is mainly because cardamom oil acts as an adequate remedy for bad breath. It is used in various oral care products including mouthwashes, mouth sprays, and toothpaste among others. The growing demand for such products will in turn fuel the growth of the global cardamom oil market. Moreover, the use of cardamom oil in oral healthcare products will assist buyers to provide natural remedies to consumers.

Increasing adoption of cardamom oil in the pharmaceutical industry:

In the pharmaceutical industry, cardamom oil is essentially used as a raw material in cough/cold medicines and syrups. This is mainly because the cardamom pods contain essential volatile oils that include many vital vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin, vitamin-C that are essential for optimum health. Moreover, the rise in adoption of cardamom oil an ingredient for manufacturing of pharmaceutical products is helping suppliers to develop natural and chemical-free medical care product portfolio.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bergamot Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cardamom Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Wine Grape Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Clove Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005550/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com