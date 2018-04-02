

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) said that it has signed an agreement to acquire Innovative Metering Solutions or IMS, based in Tampa, Florida. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



IMS distributes Badger Meter products to municipal water utility customers throughout Florida. Following the acquisition, IMS will do business as 'National Meter & Automation,' Badger Meter's wholly-owned distribution sales organization.



The acquisition is effective April 2, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX