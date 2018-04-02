

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Amazon (AMZN) are seeing considerable weakness in late-day trading on Monday, with the online retail giant tumbling by 5.9 percent. Amazon is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in well over a month.



The steep drop by Amazon comes after President Donald Trump once again attacked the company in a post on Twitter.



'Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed,' Trump tweeted. 'Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!'



