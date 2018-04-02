Takung Art Co., Ltd.: Takung Reports 2017 Financial Results

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT), the operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today reported that for the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company had a net loss of $1,061,575, or $0.10 per diluted share, on revenue of $12,922,388. This represents a decrease from the prior year in which the Company reported a net income of $6,370,694, or $0.56 per diluted share, on revenue of $19,143,429.

The Company's decrease in revenue was primarily due to a year-over-year decrease of $5,341,460 in listing fee revenue arising from the Company's authorized agent retraining program which reduced the number of artworks listed on the Company's trading platform. Takung's year-over-year revenue performance was also impacted by a drop in management fee revenue of $526,318, attributable to the Company's continued promotional activities in which it waived management fees for certain VIP traders during the period from September 1, 2016, to December 31, 2017. In addition, Takung had a decrease of $1,049,364 in annual authorized agent subscription revenue compared to 2016 (Nil in 2017). The Company discontinued the authorized agent subscription fee in 2017 in order to improve its ability to attract new high quality authorized agents.

Revenue in 2017 was boosted by a year-over-year increase of $696,432 in trading commission revenue, net of applicable rebates and discounts. This improvement was the result of an increase in the number of traders utilizing the platform and a 93% increase in trading volume compared to 2016.

Takung's bottom line was also impacted by a year-over-year increase of $4,811,532 in general and administrative expenses, which were driven by the previously announced $1.8 million write-off and the increase in salaries, office expenses, and travel expenses. These expenses were partially offset by a year-over-year reduction of $876,630 in selling expenses due to fewer promotion and advertising events.

"Despite 2017 being a difficult year for Takung, we nevertheless made significant progress in several areas," said Chief Executive Officer Di Xiao. "By year-end, we had expanded our trading base to 170,000 investors compared to just 80,000 a year earlier. We also improved our business in four important ways: first, we created an "A" tier top-performing portfolio designation to help new and retail traders easily identify existing high quality portfolios; second, we reduced the number of lower-quality portfolios; third, we improved the quality of newly listed portfolios by retraining our authorized agents; and fourth, we strengthened our criteria for authorized agents."

"In addition," continued Mr. Xiao, "we introduced two new asset classes, Collectibles and Sports Memorabilia, both of which have received an enthusiastic response from traders and are expected to contribute significant monthly revenue in 2018. In fact, our initial Sports Memorabilia portfolios have already driven strong year-over-year growth in both listing fee revenue and trading commission revenue in January and February of 2018."

"Our strong start to 2018 is supported by a strong balance sheet of cash and cash equivalents at approximately $11.9 million as of December 31, 2017. We expect this cash balance to be more than sufficient to support our 2018 operations and initiatives, which will include the listing of an important work by a western artist and the U.S. launch of our ecommerce platform, Takung Online," concluded Mr. Xiao.

For additional information on Takung's 2017 performance, please see the Company's 10-K filing at www.sec.gov.



About Takung Art Co., Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art; Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles; and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.takungart.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions which reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment where new risks may emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

TAKUNG ART CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in U.S. Dollars except Number of Shares)

December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,866,965 $ 13,395,337 Restricted cash 25,273,617 21,743,360 Account receivables, net 2,291,698 3,058,568 Prepayment and other current assets 2,300,207 968,446 Loan receivables 7,834,115 6,374,046 Total current assets 49,566,602 45,539,757 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 2,191,321 2,065,182 Intangible assets 22,334 20,546 Deferred tax assets, net 291,430 181,154 Other non-current assets 757,235 428,764 Total non-current assets 3,262,320 2,695,646 Total assets $ 52,828,922 $ 48,235,403 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other payables $ 1,461,858 $ 608,883 Customer deposits 25,273,617 21,743,360 Advance from customers 170,078 360,248 Short-term borrowings from third parties 7,208,761 6,308,513 Amount due to related party 483,822 1,031,805 Tax payables 312,575 549,897 Total current liabilities 34,910,711 30,602,706 Total liabilities 34,910,711 30,602,706 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock (1,000,000,000 shares authorized; $0.001 par value; 11,188,882 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017; 11,169,276 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016) 11,189 11,169 Additional paid-in capital 6,116,216 5,532,426 Retained earnings 12,111,096 13,172,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (320,290) (1,083,569) Total stockholders' equity 17,918,211 17,632,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,828,922 $ 48,235,403





TAKUNG ART CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Stated in U.S. Dollars except Number of Shares)

For the Year Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Revenue Listing fee $ 5,572,840 $ 10,914,300 Commission 6,112,868 5,416,436 Authorized agent subscription revenue - 1,049,364 Management fee 1,235,659 1,761,977 Annual fee 1,021 1,352 Total revenue 12,922,388 19,143,429 Cost of revenue (1,247,286) (1,129,031) Gross profit 11,675,102 18,014,398 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses (12,111,075) (7,299,543) Selling expenses (1,395,709) (2,272,339) Total operating expenses (13,506,784) (9,571,882) (Loss) income from operations (1,831,682) 8,442,516 Other income and expenses: Other income 576,965 416,353 Loan interest expense (600,819) (202,376) Exchange gain (loss) 1,136,817 (516,350) Total other income (loss) 1,112,963 (302,373) (Loss) income before income tax expense (718,719) 8,140,143 Provision for income taxes (342,856) (1,769,449) Net (loss) income (1,061,575) 6,370,694 Foreign currency translation adjustment 763,279 (1,082,151) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (298,296) $ 5,288,543 Earnings per common share - basic $ (0.10) $ 0.60 Earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.10) $ 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -basic 11,077,845 10,641,180 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -diluted 11,077,845 11,309,190





TAKUNG ART CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)

For the Year For the Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,061,575 ) $ 6,370,694 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 742,272 523,698 Interest expense 283,636 - Bad debt expense 2,076,159 - Changes in exchange rate (1,105,458 ) 508,606 Stock-based compensation 751,157 812,759 Deferred tax liabilities (23,668 ) 17,581 Deferred tax assets (86,608 ) (243,772 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Account receivables (1,309,289 ) (2,874,031 ) Amount due to related party (622,392 ) - Prepayment and other current assets (2,056,243 ) 528,653 Other non-current assets (328,471 ) (307,383 ) Restricted cash (3,530,257 ) (5,548,071 ) Due to director - 502 Customer deposits 3,530,257 5,548,071 Tax payables (237,322 ) (1,014,473 ) Advance from customer (190,170 ) 360,248 Accrued expenses and other payables 852,975 (58,739 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,314,997 ) 4,624,343 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (814,455 ) (1,412,302 ) Purchase of available-for-sale investments (76,810,709 ) (8,929,857 ) Maturity and redemption of available-for-sale investments 76,810,709 8,929,857 Purchase of held-to-maturity investments - (14,402,996 ) Repayment of loans by third parties 3,795,028 - Maturity and redemption of held-to-maturity investments - 14,402,996 Loans to third parties (4,553,532 ) (6,374,046 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,572,959 ) (7,786,348 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 1,000,000 6,308,513 Proceeds from related party loans - 1,031,805 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,000,000 7,340,318 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 1,359,584 (1,552,432 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,528,372 ) 2,625,881 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 13,395,337 10,769,456 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance $ 11,866,965 $ 13,395,337 Supplemental cash flows information: Cash paid for interest $ 526,411 $ 434,968 Cash paid for income tax $ 1,830,376 $ 3,024,665

