Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2018) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announced today that Sheldon Inwentash and Gerry Feldman have resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Inwentash and Mr. Feldman for their contributions to the Company and wish them success in their future endeavours.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets with an emphasis on gold, silver and copper. In efforts expedite and optimize mineral targeting on its assets, the Company is employing cutting-edge exploration technologies to generate robust mining projects. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

