The G.O.A.T. Restaurant Opening Weekend was a Great Success in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / The G.O.A.T. (The Greatest of All Time), located at 138 Miracle Strip Parkway Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, is a newly opened restaurant. Their official opening was on March 23, 2018 and the opening weekend was deemed to be a great success. The restaurant aims to have different specials for every night of the week.

Trey Pippin, owner of The G.O.A.T., says: "Opening night of the G.O.A.T. was fantastic. We aim to be the 'greatest of all time' and, so far, it seems to be going well. We want to thank the community for welcoming us with open arms and for attending our opening weekend and continuing to come back since then."

The G.O.A.T. has a happy hour on Monday to Friday between 3pm and 5pm. Additionally, Monday is Military Appreciation Night, which starts at 6pm. This provides members of the military with a free appetizer up to $10 with the purchase of an entree. They also receive 5% off the total bill. Trey, the other co-owner of The G.O.A.T., says: "Just provide an active duty or retired military ID and thank you for your service."

On Tuesday night, kids eat free. With the purchase of one adult entree, it is possible to receive up to two kids meals for free. Furthermore, there is live music throughout the week and on weekends. People are encouraged to view the full menu here so that they can discover the fresh and vibrant menu items.

The G.O.A.T. also aims to organize other events on a regular basis. Hence, people are encouraged to visit their Facebook page so that they don't miss anything. According to the owners, The G.O.A.T. is about having a modern relaxing and fun atmosphere with awesome fresh food menu, craft beer, craft liquor drinks. Trey Pippin says: "At The G.O.A.T., we serve a fresh food menu with only fresh ingredients, craft beer, and craft liquor drinks. Join us to see for yourself."

So far, it seems that The G.O.A.T. is cementing its place in the community. Those interested can view their Facebook page for upcoming events.

Contact The G.O.A.T.:

Jon Jackson

850-659-2012

138 Miracle Strip Parkway

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

SOURCE: The G.O.A.T