

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day fir Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1,50 percent.



Australia also will see March results for the RBA's commodity price index, the manufacturing index from AiG and job ads from ANZ.



In February, the commodity price index slid 1.0 percent on year to a score of 139.8, while the manufacturing index had a score of 57.5. Job ads eased 0.3 percent on month.



Japan will release March numbers for monetary base; in February, the base climbed 9.4 percent on year.



South Korea will provide March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall CPI was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.2 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release February data for retail sales; in January, sales advanced an annual 4.1 percent.



Thailand will see March numbers for consumer and producer prices. In February, overall CPI was down 0.23 percent on month and up 0.40 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.07 percent on month and 0.60 percent on year. Producer prices dipped 0.2 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.



