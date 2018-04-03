

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 9.1 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 475.932 trillion yen.



That follows the 9.4 percent jump in February.



Banknotes in circulation gained an annual 4.3 percent, while coins in circulation added 1.2 percent.



Current account balances climbed 10.6 percent, including an 8,3 percent gain in reserve account balances.



The adjusted monetary base collected an annual 7.3 percent to 484.317 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX