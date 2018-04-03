Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. (TSXV: JIM.H) (the "Company") announces that Allan Willy has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons. Mr. Willy has been a key contributor to the Company since its inception. The Company is pleased to announce that Tim Towers has been appointed to serve as a Director of the Company, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Willy. Mr. Towers has extensive experience as both a director and c-suite executive of companies in the mining sector.

The appointment of Mr. Towers as a director is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

JIMINEX INC.

"Michael Lerner"

Michael Lerner, Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: 416 710-4906

E: mlerner10@gmail.com

