

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Tuesday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after a fall in tech stocks and on worries about trade wars. In addition, a stronger yen dragged shares of exporters' lower.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 175.50 points or 0.82 percent to 21,213.08, after touching a low of 21,056.02 in early trades.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 2 percent after U.S. tech stocks fell overnight.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are all declining more than 1 percent each, while Sony is down 0.6 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota and Honda are lower by almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are both lower by 1 percent each.



Among the market's best performers, Kansai Electric Power is rising almost 3 percent, Sumitomo Oaska Cement is advancing more than 2 percent and Shiseido Co. is adding almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings and Furukawa Electric are declining more than 3 percent each, while Ebara Corp is down 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 9.1 percent on year in March, coming in at 475.93 trillion yen. That follows the 9.4 percent jump in February.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday after the Easter weekend as China announced it is imposing tariffs on 128 imported goods originating in the U.S. The move by China was in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. A notable decline by Amazon also weighed on the markets after Trump once again attacked the online retail giant on Twitter.



The Dow slumped 458.92 points or 1.9 percent to 23,644.19, the Nasdaq plunged 193.33 points or 2.7 percent to 6,870.12 and the S&P 500 tumbled 58.99 points or 2.2 percent to 2,581.88.



The major European markets were closed on Monday for the Easter Monday holiday.



Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday along with U.S. stocks, despite a weaker dollar. WTI crude for May delivery plunged $1.93 or 3 percent to $63.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



