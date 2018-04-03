

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Plc (AGN) is considering options for its women's health unit, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report noted that the specialty pharmaceuticals product maker has held talks with advisers about strategic options for the unit, including a sale. A sale, which would likely to attract interest from private equity firms, could value the business at more than $5 billion.



A decision on whether to pursue a sale hasn't been made and Allergan could elect to keep the business. The company is conducting a review as part of an effort to streamline its portfolio and might sell parts of its women's health business, the report said.



The women's health unit, which makes products such as the birth control pill Lo Loestrin Fe and menopause treatment Femring, generated $285.8 million in revenues for the fourth quarter, compared with $314.5 million during the same period in 2016, according to Allergan's accounts.



