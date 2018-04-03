

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced that Scott Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer, is leaving the company effective immediately. His primary responsibilities will be assumed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Alles.



Scott served as President and COO starting in April 2017. He joined Celgene in 2008 and has held several senior positions, including as Vice President, Global Marketing, Inflammation and Immunology (I&I), Senior Vice President, Global Head of I&I and President, Global I&I.



Celgene said it is modifying its executive team structure to enhance leadership focus on building Celgene for continued long-term success. In addition to existing responsibilities, Mark will be responsible for strategic leadership of Celgene's global Hematology and Oncology franchise, global Inflammation and Immunology franchise, manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical development.



The following members of the Celgene Executive Committee will report directly to Mark: Nadim Ahmed, President, Global Hematology and Oncology; Terrie Curran, President, Global Inflammation and Immunology; Jay Backstrom, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs; and Joanne Beck, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Development and Operations.



