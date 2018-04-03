ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2018 / Not all marketing teams are comprised of human workers - in fact, artificial intelligence is slowly taking over the world of digital marketing and outreach on social media, finding new ways of reaching out to potential customers and customizing shopping for individuals. Nick Kohlschreiber , marketing genius and renowned entrepreneur, discusses how business owners must make savvy decisions to transform their companies as they reach out to their customers.

The first thing Nick Kohlschreiber points out is that artificial intelligence is here to stay. More importantly, it is changing the way companies do business. A recent article in Business Insider suggests that artificial intelligence transforms marketing by changing how consumers are discovered, connected to, and communicated with. Done correctly, AI makes marketing and sales strategies more effective by allowing companies to assimilate immense volumes of consumer data.

Analysis of customer information, according to Technology Review, has been challenging prior to AI, businesses staffed experts to collect, mine, analyze, and then use the data to predict future consumer behavior. AI, when paired with a comprehensive CRM platform, allows marketing specialists to build apps and customer experiences that enhance product recommendations, sentiment analysis, intent, natural language processing, and the ability to answer questions in the moment. According to Nick Kohlschreiber, AI is far superior to in-house data scientists and their old-school methods of prediction. With AI, companies can provide their clients with what they need, when they need it, and how they wish to receive it. For instance, AI can predict needed extras before a buyer purchasing skis gets to the checkout, based on such things as safety, skill level, and current weather conditions.

However, Kohlschreiber states unequivocally that AI can do more than manipulate data. Those using artificial intelligence would be wise to understand that it can save time and money in a multitude of ways. A recent article in Forbes suggests that in addition to personalization of marketing based on superior data collection and analysis, AI can help create content, answer questions (think Siri), and even improve team performance.

One company using AI to surge ahead of their competition is a favorite of Nicholas Kohlschreiber, who says, " Adboom.io has a proprietary technology platform that can deploy and automate social media across multi-million dollar accounts. Because of their grasp of AI, the three friends who started this small firm are now leaders in the field of Internet marketing." AI offers executives across the globe an increased ability to focus on the subtleties of their craft, creating companies that excel. Businesses that don't embrace the technological advancements will falter, as consumers demand an AI platform experience.

A native of New Jersey, Nicholas Kohlschreiber moved to California over a decade ago, quickly excelling in marketing and entrepreneurship. Starting in the solar energy business in 2010, Kohlschreiber leveraged the company to create a ten-fold profit. His latest venture is a media company based in Newport Beach, which provides innovative marketing solutions to new and growing businesses. With the use of technology, including artificial intelligence, Kohlschreiber helps companies grow organically by driving brand awareness.

