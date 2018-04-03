SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 041/18

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced the revised Industry Standard FZ/T 73012-2017 Brassiere, which will be officially implemented on April 1, 2018. The revised standard will replace FZ/T73012-2008.

Application Scope

The standard is applicable to warp-knitted or weft-knitted brassiere.

Main Technical Changes

There have been several revisions made to FZ/T 73012. These include:

Adjusted the description of the applied scope and normative reference.

Revised the measuring positions for specification, the requirements for formaldehyde content, pH value, odour and decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes and the rules for re-inspection.

Added the provision, "the test items of formaldehyde content, pH value and odour are applicable to the filling materials of brassiere cup, and not applicable to latex, organic silica gel and mineral oil".

Added the test position of fiber content, the rules for packaging, transportation and storage and the given names of different brassiere locations.

Deleted the following defect type in surface defects; "the instruction for use is incomplete, unclear and wrong" and deleted the rule of delivery inspection and type inspection.

Technical Contents

The new edition of the standard includes the following tests:

Internal quality includes: Fiber content, Formaldehyde content, pH value, Decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes, Odour, Colorfastness to water, Colorfastness to washing, Colorfastness to rubbing, Colorfastness to perspiration.

Apparent quality includes: specification deviation, size difference of symmetric parts and surface defects.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the Standard FZ/T 73012-2017 or contact SGS directly.

