SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 041/18
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced the revised Industry Standard FZ/T 73012-2017 Brassiere, which will be officially implemented on April 1, 2018. The revised standard will replace FZ/T73012-2008.Application Scope
The standard is applicable to warp-knitted or weft-knitted brassiere.Main Technical Changes
There have been several revisions made to FZ/T 73012. These include:
Adjusted the description of the applied scope and normative reference.
Revised the measuring positions for specification, the requirements for formaldehyde content, pH value, odour and decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes and the rules for re-inspection.
Added the provision, "the test items of formaldehyde content, pH value and odour are applicable to the filling materials of brassiere cup, and not applicable to latex, organic silica gel and mineral oil".
Added the test position of fiber content, the rules for packaging, transportation and storage and the given names of different brassiere locations.
Deleted the following defect type in surface defects; "the instruction for use is incomplete, unclear and wrong" and deleted the rule of delivery inspection and type inspection.
The new edition of the standard includes the following tests:
Internal quality includes: Fiber content, Formaldehyde content, pH value, Decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes, Odour, Colorfastness to water, Colorfastness to washing, Colorfastness to rubbing, Colorfastness to perspiration.
Apparent quality includes: specification deviation, size difference of symmetric parts and surface defects.Details of the Technical Content
For more information, please refer to the Standard FZ/T 73012-2017
SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at (www.sgs.com/softlines: http://www.sgs.com/softlines).
For enquiries, please contact:
Louann Spirito
Director Technical Support, Softlines
t: +1 973 461 7919
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: (subscribe to SafeGuardS: http://www.sgs.com/en/Newsletters/Global/SafeGuards-and-Product-Recalls.aspx)!
Read more articles for the (Consumer Goods and Retail industry: http://www.sgs.com/consumercompact)
© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.