Sharjah Asset Management Wins International Finance Award for Most Innovative Asset Management Company

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah was awarded the Most Innovative Asset Management Company at the International Finance Awards held at Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers in January 2018.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661316/International_Finance_Logo.jpg )

Commenting on the victory, CEO HE Waleed Al Sayegh said, "We are delighted to win this prestigious award, which is a testament to our commitment towards innovation through various projects which are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh DrSultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in creating a strong and diversified economy that enhances the competitiveness of the emirate's economy."

Keeping Vision 2020 in mind, Sharjah Asset Management has been extensively collaborating with industry pioneers. Through their association with telecom major du, SAM has revolutionised their asset management software that effectively reduces costs, administer capital expenditure, and increase returns on fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment.

Moreover, the company's strong sense of innovation can be seen in the form of unique retail concepts such as Souq Al Jubail, Souq Al Haraj and Al Saja'a Industrial Oasis (ASIO) in Sharjah.

With a forward-thinking approach, SAM is focused on implementing world-class leadership and management strategies such as Leadership Empowerment and Development Programme (LEAD) in addition to sustainability measures, technological advancements and strategic enhancements. These measures are intended to boost industry collaboration, sustain strategic partnerships and build avenues for investment opportunities.

The victory has come at an ideal time for the company, which has a strategic roadmap for the coming year.

"We look forward to seeing our investors participate in economically viable projects such as the anticipated Al Saja'a Industrial Oasis (ASIO), which will be a platform for import, export, or re-export of goods, both into and out of the emirate of Sharjah. Other projects include Souq Al Haraj the region's primary second-hand car shopping destination, which will inaugurate its second project, and Souq Al Jubail which continues to explore further investment opportunities," added Al Sayegh.

The award was presented to Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO, Sharjah Asset Management by Nathan Hunter, Director for business development at Dubai Economic Department Ras Al Khaimah.

International Finance Awards recognize corporate and industrial excellence, particularly in the Middle East, Asia and Europe. Nominations for International Finance Awards 2018 are now open. For more details, click here.

Media Contact:

Ryan Cooper

+(44)-0208-123-0715

