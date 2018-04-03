

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the aussie held steady against the kiwi, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The aussie was worth 81.43 against the yen, 1.6009 against the euro, 0.7687 against the greenback and 1.0652 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX