Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu nominated for election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG at the Annual General Meeting. William G. Parrett to focus on his new role as Chairman of the Board of UBS Americas Holding LLC in the US; not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG.

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) is proposing Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu for election as new members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. Jeremy Anderson (born 1958) was Chairman of Global Financial Services at KPMG International from 2010 until November 2017. He previously held various senior positions at KPMG and was appointed to lead KPMG's UK Financial Services Practice in 2004. He became European head of this area in 2006, and global head in 2010. Jeremy Anderson is a British citizen and graduated from University College London with a bachelor's degree in economics. The firm announced Jeremy Anderson's nomination to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG in December 2017.

Fred Hu (born 1963) has been Chairman of Primavera Capital Group, a global investment firm based in Beijing and Hong Kong, since 2010. Prior to founding Primavera, Fred Hu held various senior positions at Goldman Sachs from 1997 to 2010, where he was instrumental in building the firm's franchise in Asia. He was partner and chairman of Greater China from 2008 to 2010 and partner and co-head Investment Banking China from 2004 to 2008. Prior to that, he served as an economist at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC, and was previously the co-director of the National Center for Economic Research and a professor at Tsinghua University. Fred Hu is a Chinese citizen and holds a master in engineering science from Tsinghua University, and a master and PhD in economics from Harvard University.

Chairman of the UBS Board of Directors Axel Weber said: "I am delighted at the nomination of Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu for election to the Board of Directors. Both possess important skills, experience and expertise and will strengthen the UBS Board of Directors with their specialist know-how upon their election at the AGM. For UBS, it is essential that the expertise of its Board members reflects the strategic and geographical core businesses of the Group. With Fred Hu's nomination, we are proposing an extremely well qualified candidate from Asia, an important growth market for UBS."

William G. Parrett was elected as Chairman of the Board of UBS Americas Holding LLC at the beginning of 2018. He will focus on this strategically important mandate for the firm and is not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG. William G. Parrett served as a member of the Board of Directors from 2008 and made a major contribution to the firm's realignment with his considerable experience and commitment. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his 10 years of invaluable work and outstanding service.

Chairman Axel Weber and the other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further one-year term.

Dividend proposal

The UBS Group AG Board of Directors intends to propose to shareholders an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.65 per share for the financial year 2017, an increase of 8% compared with the previous year.

Proposals for compensation of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

At the AGM 2018, shareholders will be asked to vote on the variable compensation for the Group Executive Board for 2017, the fixed compensation for the Group Executive Board for 2019 and the compensation for the Board of Directors for the period from the AGM 2018 to the AGM 2019.

As in previous years, there will also be an advisory vote by shareholders on the current compensation report, which outlines UBS's compensation strategy and principles, governance and practice.

The advisory vote and the binding votes on compensation reflect UBS's commitment to giving shareholders transparent say-on-pay.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2018 of UBS Group AG

1. UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the financial year 2017

1.1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements

1.2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2017

2. Appropriation of retained earnings and distribution of ordinary dividend out of capital contribution reserve

3. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2017

4. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2017

5. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2019

6. Elections

6.1. Re-election of members of the Board of Directors

6.1.1. Axel A. Weber as Chairman of the Board of Directors

6.1.2. Michel Demaré

6.1.3. David Sidwell

6.1.4. Reto Francioni

6.1.5. Ann F. Godbehere

6.1.6. Julie G. Richardson

6.1.7. Isabelle Romy

6.1.8. Robert W. Scully

6.1.9. Beatrice Weder di Mauro

6.1.10. Dieter Wemmer

6.2. Election of new members to the Board of Directors

6.2.1. Jeremy Anderson

6.2.2. Fred Hu

6.3. Election of the members of the Compensation Committee

6.3.1. Ann F. Godbehere

6.3.2. Michel Demaré

6.3.3. Julie G. Richardson

6.3.4. Dieter Wemmer

7. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the Annual General Meeting 2018 to the Annual General Meeting 2019

8. Re-elections

8.1. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss Beilstein AG, Zurich

8.2. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst Young Ltd, Basel

8.3. Re-election of the special auditors, BDO AG, Zurich

The invitation to the AGM as well as explanatory information on individual agenda items is available on the UBS website via the following link: www.ubs.com/agm. Voting results will also be uploaded to the website during the AGM.

The UBS Group AG AGM will take place at the Messe Basel on 3 May 2018 and begins at 10:30 a.m.

