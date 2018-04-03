SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Mercury Sulfate Market Procurement Report The insights and data provided in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of mercury sulfate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005996/en/

Mercury Sulfate Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The demand for mercury sulfate is highly dependent on end-user industries such as chemical, consumer electronics, automobile, and pharmaceutical," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the suppliers in the mercury sulfate market are involving in M&A to enhance their production capabilities and increase their geographical presence across niche penetrated regions," added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Mercury Sulfate Market:

Increase in the use of mercury sulfate for water treatment

Increase in R&D investments to meet industry-specific requirements

Rise in M&A activities

This report is available at a USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increase in the use of mercury sulfate for water treatment:

Globally, the gradual rise in the sea levels has resulted in the need for improving the water treatment of water bodies. The procedure involved in the water treatment includes the addition of mercury sulfate, which separates the sulfate by forming methylmercury. In addition, the use of mercury sulfate also helps the buyers for the treatment of freshwater, and the treated water can also be used for domestic requirements.

Increase in R&D investments to meet industry-specific requirements:

Globally, the suppliers are steadily improving their investments in R&D to increase their production capabilities to meet the specific requirements of the end-user industries. The industry-specific grades are offered with varying properties and purity levels based on end-user applications of mercury sulfate. In addition, a gradual increase in the R&D investments also helps the buyers to adhere to regulations such as ECHA (EU), FDA (US), and EPA (US), which are set forth by the government.

Rising M&A activities:

The mercury sulfate market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous regional and global suppliers across the globe. This has prompted the suppliers in the market to increase their M&A activities to reach out to a wider target audience. Moreover, it also helped the suppliers to strengthen their financial, technical, and production capabilities.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Crude Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sodium Citrate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fertilizers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Synthetic Food Colors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005996/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1-630-984-7340

hello@spendedge.com