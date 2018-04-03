The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 03.04.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.04.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA DE000LB0SAS7 LBBW ARRB SOLVEO 13/18 BD02 BON EUR N

CA XFRA US3135G0YM90 FED.NATL MTGE ASS. 13/18 BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA US89236TCY91 TOYOTA MOTOR CRED 2018FLR BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS0356838952 GENERAL ELECT. 08/18 MTN BD02 BON MXN N

CA XFRA XS0613920502 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.11/18MTN BD02 BON EUR N