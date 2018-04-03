

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBS) reported that its Board is proposing Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu for election as new members of the Board for a one-year term. Jeremy Anderson was Chairman of Global Financial Services at KPMG International from 2010 until November 2017. Fred Hu has been Chairman of Primavera Capital Group, a global investment firm based in Beijing and Hong Kong, since 2010.



UBS Group also reported that William Parrett, Chairman of the Board of UBS Americas Holding, is not standing for re-election to the Board of UBS Group AG.



The UBS Board intends to propose to shareholders an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.65 per share for the financial year 2017, an increase of 8% compared with the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX