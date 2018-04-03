

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the European Commission has approved an expanded indication for XGEVA (denosumab) for the prevention of skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone. The indication now covers patients with bone metastases from solid tumors and those with multiple myeloma. The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 '482 study.



On Jan. 5, 2018, the U.S. FDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application for XGEVA to expand the currently approved indication for the prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors to include patients with multiple myeloma. The company said additional regulatory applications for XGEVA for the prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma are underway and have been submitted to health authorities worldwide.



