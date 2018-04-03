

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has accepted for review an application for DUPIXENT or dupilumab as an add-on maintenance treatment in certain adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older) with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma.



DUPIXENT is a human monoclonal antibody specifically designed to inhibit signaling of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), two important signaling proteins (cytokines) that contribute to Type 2 inflammation in inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma.



In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a supplemental Biologics License Application for DUPIXENT as an add-on maintenance treatment in certain adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older) with moderate-to-severe asthma, with a target action date of October 20, 2018.



The potential use of DUPIXENT for the treatment of adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older) with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma is currently under regulatory review and the safety and efficacy for this use have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.



DUPIXENT is currently approved in the European Union for use in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) who are candidates for systemic therapy.



DUPIXENT is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or when those therapies are not advisable. DUPIXENT is also approved for use in certain patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a number of other countries, including Canada, Japan and Australia.



In a separate press release, Regeneron and Sanofi announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for cemiplimab for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or CSCC or patients with locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for surgery. Advanced CSCC is the deadliest non-melanoma skin cancer.



Cemiplimab is an investigational human monoclonal antibody targeting the checkpoint inhibitor PD-1 (programmed cell death protein-1).



Cemiplimab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement, and was invented by Regeneron using the company's proprietary VelocImmune technology that yields optimized fully-human antibodies.



Cemiplimab is currently under clinical development, and its safety and efficacy has not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.



