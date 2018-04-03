Omnipresence Featured in Keynote at eyeforpharma, Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Omnipresence, a modern customer engagement solution from Indegene in strategic alliance with Microsoft, was showcased in Microsoft's keynote at eyeforpharma. Elena Bonfiglioli, Senior Director of Health and Life Sciences for the EMEA region, Microsoft, outlined how Omnipresence uses advanced Microsoft technologies such as Azure, Machine Learning, and AI to help modernize customer engagement in life sciences from traditional, linear journeys to the anywhere, anytime mesh that most other industries with a deep customer focus are rapidly moving toward.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661882/Indegene_Logo.jpg )



In an interview with Paul Simms, Chairman, eyeforpharma; Sanjay Virmani, EVP, Indegene; and Anders Spatzek, Sales Lead for Business Applications in the EMEA region, Microsoft, summarized how Omnipresence is bringing innovation to the industry. "Customers expect manufacturers to be active in all channels. Omnipresence provides the complete omnichannel spectrum in a compliant way including social. Another challenge is that most manufacturers are on an 8- to 10-week content development cycle, and that just doesn't jive with modern life. Omnipresence simplifies content development operations and provides advanced analytics through Azure Machine Learning and AI to bring insights into the customer engagement process," said Sanjay Virmani. Anders Spatzek added, "With the data graphs that sit behind our collaboration tools like Office and our customer engagement tools such as the Dynamics Suite and now with the LinkedIn acquisition, that social graph, all the data is brought together into one consistent data layer. It is with this integrated layer of data that all of a sudden you can start seeing patterns in your sales force activity."

Omnipresence is a modern alternative to sales force era CRM, SFA solutions, which were designed for a sales force-driven engagement model supported by the revenue of multibillion dollar products; a business environment of the past. With more compliant omnichannel ways to engage everywhere, with simplification and automation in critical supporting operations such as digital content generation as well as data management, and with modern AI-driven intelligent tools, Omnipresence helps move to a paradigm that can be a source of digital advantage.

About Indegene:

Indegene enables global healthcare organizations solve complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations, and medical expertise and drive better health and business outcomes. Indegene's IP-based solutions help clients drive revenues and productivity by making transformational leaps in digitalization of customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction, and health outcomes improvement.



Omnipresence contact:

Omnipresence@indegene.com

