PR Newswire
London, March 29
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20180330/2092953-1-b
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:01
|Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement of 2017 Annual Results
|PR NewswireLondon, March 29
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS.
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20180330/2...
|08:01
|Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Continuing Connected Transactions Franchising Contracts
|
PR NewswireLondon, March 29
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS FRANCHISING CONTRACTS.
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia...
|08:01
|Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on Resolutions of the Board of Directors
|PR NewswireLondon, March 29
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.c...
|08:01
|Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on Resolutoins of the Supervisory Committee
|PR NewswireLondon, March 29
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE.
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasi...
|08:01
|Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Provisions for Asset Impairment
|PR NewswireLondon, March 29
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces PROVISIONS FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT.
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20180330/20929...
