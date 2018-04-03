sprite-preloader
03.04.2018
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, April 2

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		John Menzies plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedNo
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instrumentsNo
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsNo
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Lakestreet Capital Partners AG
Eugen Viehof
Michael Viehof
Klaus Viehof
The Estate of Bernd Viehof
Dr. Hans-Rudolf Kurth
Philipp Overdiek
Paul-Oliver Kemper
Igal Scheinberg
Dr. Rüger Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Max Aengevelt
Jürgen Pierburg
Xavier Knauf
Valentin Pierburg
First Names Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited (as Trustee of The Mank Trust)
Tim T. Müller
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		Lynchwood Nominees Limited
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) LTD
Vidacos Nominees Limited
Euroclear Nominees Limited
State Street Nominees Limited
Securities Services Nominees Limited
Forest Nominees Limited
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		19 March 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified:29 March 2018
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		7%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
5,861,9475,861,9475,423,4605,423,460N/A6.463%N/A
GB0005790059
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
N/AN/AN/AN/A
N/A		NominalDelta
N/AN/A
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
5,423,4606.463%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
N/A
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
The persons subject to the notification obligation are parties to an agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1(a).

This disclosure has been calculated based on an issued share capital amount of 83,921,028.
14. Contact name:K&L Gates LLP (Tom Wallace)
15. Contact telephone number:020 7360 8292

© 2018 PR Newswire