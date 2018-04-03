MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii John Menzies plc

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Lakestreet Capital Partners AG

Eugen Viehof

Michael Viehof

Klaus Viehof

The Estate of Bernd Viehof

Dr. Hans-Rudolf Kurth

Philipp Overdiek

Paul-Oliver Kemper

Igal Scheinberg

Dr. Rüger Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Max Aengevelt

Jürgen Pierburg

Xavier Knauf

Valentin Pierburg

First Names Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited (as Trustee of The Mank Trust)

Tim T. Müller

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Lynchwood Nominees Limited

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) LTD

Vidacos Nominees Limited

Euroclear Nominees Limited

State Street Nominees Limited

Securities Services Nominees Limited

Forest Nominees Limited

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 19 March 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified: 29 March 2018

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii 7%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x

Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect

5,861,947 5,861,947 5,423,460 5,423,460 N/A 6.463% N/A

GB0005790059

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights

N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx

N/A N/A N/A N/A

N/A Nominal Delta

N/A N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights