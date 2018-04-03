MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, April 2
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|John Menzies plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|No
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|No
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|No
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Lakestreet Capital Partners AG
Eugen Viehof
Michael Viehof
Klaus Viehof
The Estate of Bernd Viehof
Dr. Hans-Rudolf Kurth
Philipp Overdiek
Paul-Oliver Kemper
Igal Scheinberg
Dr. Rüger Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Max Aengevelt
Jürgen Pierburg
Xavier Knauf
Valentin Pierburg
First Names Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited (as Trustee of The Mank Trust)
Tim T. Müller
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|Lynchwood Nominees Limited
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) LTD
Vidacos Nominees Limited
Euroclear Nominees Limited
State Street Nominees Limited
Securities Services Nominees Limited
Forest Nominees Limited
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|19 March 2018
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|29 March 2018
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|7%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|5,861,947
|5,861,947
|5,423,460
|5,423,460
|N/A
|6.463%
|N/A
|GB0005790059
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
N/A
|Nominal
|Delta
|N/A
|N/A
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|5,423,460
|6.463%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|N/A
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|N/A
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|N/A
13. Additional information:
The persons subject to the notification obligation are parties to an agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1(a).
This disclosure has been calculated based on an issued share capital amount of 83,921,028.
|14. Contact name:
|K&L Gates LLP (Tom Wallace)
|15. Contact telephone number:
|020 7360 8292