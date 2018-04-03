Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Third Point March Monthly Report

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the" Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47181)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point March 2018 Performance 4/3/2018

Monthly Commentary

In March, several long equity holdings accounted for the majority of losses. Gains were led by sovereign and structured credit positions and equity short holdings. Within equities, positive returns in the Consumer, Energy, and Financials sectors were offset by losses in Industrials, TMT, and Healthcare.

Monthly Performance

March YTD Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. -1.4% -0.7% S&P 500 -2.5% -0.8%

Historical Performance1

Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd.

S&P 500 Annualized Return 15.5% 8.0%

Exposure and Performance2

Exposure P&L Long Short Net Long Short Net Total L/S Equity 98.3% -25.8% 72.5% -1.8% 0.1% -1.7% Total Credit 14.5% -3.4% 11.1% 0.2% 0.0% 0.2% Total Other3 12.9% -4.0% 8.9% -0.1% 0.2% 0.1%

Geographic Exposure

Long Short Net Americas 99% -31% 68% EMEA 21% -2% 19% Asia 6% 0% 6%



Top Positions4

Baxter International Inc.

Nestlé SA

United Technologies Corp.

DowDuPont Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.



Market Capitalization5

<$5B: 8%

$5-10B: 7%

>10B: 85%



Position Concentration

Top 10 Top 20

Long 53% 75%

Short 14% 18%



1 All performance since inception, December 1996 (net of fees).

2 Relates to the Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P.

3 Rates and FX excluded from the Exposure columns but included in the P&L columns.

4 Single issuer positions only; excludes any confidential positions.

5 Market capitalization reflects only those holdings that are exchange-listed equity or any synthetic equity with an underlying reference instrument market capitalization.

Explanatory Note

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange that invests substantially all of its assets in Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Third Point Offshore'). Third Point Offshore is managed by Third Point LLC ("Third Point' or "Investment Manager'), an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York.

All performance results are based on the NAV of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees, brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. While performance allocations are accrued monthly, they are deducted from investor balances only annually or upon withdrawal. The performance results represent fund-level returns, and are not an estimate of any specific investor's actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors. All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.

While the performances of the Fund have been compared here with the performance of a well-known and widely recognized index, the index has not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark for the Fund whose holdings, performance and volatility may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the index. Investors cannot invest directly in an index (although one can invest in an index fund designed to closely track such index).

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.

Information provided herein, or otherwise provided with respect to a potential investment in the Funds, may constitute non-public information regarding Third Point Offshore Investors Limited, a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, and accordingly dealing or trading in the shares of that fund on the basis of such information may violate securities laws in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com Enquiries: Company Secretary - Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918 Email: FK26@ntrs.com