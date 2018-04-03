

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a mixed note Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend and ponder the possibility of a global trade war.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9 percent overnight as China imposed tariffs on 128 imported goods originating in the U.S. and a widening privacy scandal as well as the looming threat of tighter regulation continued to weigh on technology stocks.



Economic data on manufacturing and construction spending also disappointed investors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged as much as 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 shed 2.2 percent to hit their lowest levels in almost two months.



Benchmark indexes in China, Hong Kong and Japan are down between half a percent and 1.2 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Amazon's business practices, sending shares of tech titans on a downward spiral overnight.



Safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen rose while oil inched up after falling as much as 3 percent overnight.



On the data front, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey from the U.K. and other major European economies are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



This week features inflation and unemployment figures in Europe as the European Central Bank starts to shift the goal post to rate hike prospects for next year.



Meanwhile, the March U.S. jobs report due Friday is expected to show a pullback in job growth.



