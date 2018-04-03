

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) announced it will invest 201 million euros to acquire a 50% stake in Attero, a waste treatment and disposal company in the Netherlands. 3i Infrastructure will invest alongside DWS's infrastructure investment business to acquire Attero from Waterland, a Dutch private equity fund.



Attero owns two energy from waste plants, two sorting and pre-treatment facilities, six anaerobic digestion facilities, seven composting facilities and ten landfills.



