

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) announced the suspension of its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil, with effect 29 March, in order to conduct a full inspection of the pipeline that carries iron ore, in slurry form, from the mine to the export terminal. The decision to suspend the operation was taken following a minor leak that was identified in the pipeline on 29 March. The company said the leak of non-hazardous iron ore slurry was stopped within eight minutes and caused no disruption to local water supply.



The company said its current expectation is that it will take approximately 90 days for the full inspection to be completed during which time operations at Minas-Rio will remain suspended.



