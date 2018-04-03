Stockholm, April 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Railcare Group AB (short name: RAIL), a small cap company within the industrial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Railcare Group is the 18th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Railcare Group offers railway maintenance and railway services to clients across Scandinavia and the UK. Its core business is based on so called vacuum excavation technology with a number of developed methods and machines (Railvac OTM) for effective and profitable railway maintenance. In Scandinavia, Railcare Group also offers railway transportation services (goods) and rental of locomotives, wagons, drivers as well as ECM wagon workshop services. Railcare is headquartered in Skelleftehamn, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.railcare.se.



"A year ago, Railcare determined to migrate from AktieTorget to Nasdaq Stockholm and all our processes are now compliant with the rulebook of a regulated market," said Daniel Öholm, CEO at Railcare Group. "I am very pleased with the accomplished the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and look forward meeting new stakeholders that are interested to invest in the railways of the future."



"We are pleased to welcome Railcare Group to Nasdaq and our family of companies," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Railcare joins our strong industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting them with the increased visibility and investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq Stockholm main market listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------