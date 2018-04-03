Stockholm, April 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Immunovia AB (short name: IMMNOV), a mid cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Immunovia was previously listed on Nasdaq First North and is the 17th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Founded in 2007, Immunovia is a health care company based in Lund, Sweden. The company's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer - earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Its core technology platform, IMMray, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is currently performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d, where the ambition is to become the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of cancer of the pancreas. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.



"The admission to trade on the main list of Nasdaq Stockholm is very positive as it strengthens the brand, increases the recognition of the company and confirms the progress and maturity of Immunovia," said Mats Grahn, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Immunovia. "It is a result of Immunovia's progress and transformation from a development company to a diagnostic company with product sales, and we see this move to the regulated market as a key milestone for Immunovia."



"We are pleased to welcome Immunovia to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to see yet another Nasdaq First North company grow and switch to our main market, and we look forward to supporting Immunovia with the increased investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq Stockholm main market listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------