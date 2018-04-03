

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L), a provider of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry, Tuesday said it received an engineering, procurement and construction project, or EPC project, worth about $233 million, from Vedanta Limited for its Raageshwari Deep Gas Field Development Project located in Barmer, Rajasthan, India.



The EPC project is for integrated gas surface facilities and includes pre-commissioning and commissioning. As per the terms of the 23-month contract, the scope of work includes well pads, flowlines and a new gas processing terminal, Petrofac revealed.



Sunder Kalyanam, Group Managing Director for Petrofac's Engineering & Construction Growth business, said in a statement, 'We are delighted to be supporting Vedanta Limited in the safe and efficient delivery of this important project and look forward to building a long and successful relationship together.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX