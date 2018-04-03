

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced the US FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for moxetumomab pasudotox, an investigational anti-CD22 recombinant immunotoxin and a potential new medicine for the treatment of adult patients with hairy cell leukaemia who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.



The FDA has granted the moxetumomab pasudotox BLA Priority Review status with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date set for the third quarter of 2018.



