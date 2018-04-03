

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation held steady in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January, which was revised up from 3.7 percent.



The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Domestic market prices grew 3.5 percent annually in February and foreign market prices rose by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX