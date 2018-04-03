Den 1 april 2018 offentliggjorde Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood"), genom ett av Starwood kontrollerat närstående bolag Goldcup 16466 AB (under namnändring till Starlight Residential AB), ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Victoria Park AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att A-aktierna (VICP A, ISIN-kod SE0002216713, orderboks-ID 049803), B-aktierna (VICP B, ISIN-kod SE0005932795, orderboks-ID 100963) och preferensaktierna (VICP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0005250487, orderboks-ID 095710) i Victoria Park AB (publ) ska observationsnoteras.



On April 1, 2018, Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood"), through a controlled affiliate Goldcup 16466 AB (under name change to Starlight Residential AB), published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Victoria Park AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class A shares (VICP A, ISIN code SE0002216713, order book ID 049803), the class B shares (VICP B, ISIN code SE0005932795, order book ID 100963) and the preference shares (VICP PREF, ISIN code SE0005250487, order book ID 095710) in Victoria Park AB (publ) will be given observation status.



