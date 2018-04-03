

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc. announced the European Medicines Agency has validated for review the Marketing Authorisation Application for Lynparza (olaparib) for use in patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-mutated, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or metastatic setting.



In January 2018, Lynparza was approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of BRCA-mutated HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, becoming the first PARP inhibitor to be approved beyond ovarian cancer.



