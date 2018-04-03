CorWave, a French medical technology company that develops innovative implanted cardiac support devices for patients suffering from heart failure, announced today that it has been awarded almost $3.5 million in financing for its R&D program NovaPulse in the Silver Economy category. This is part of phase 2 of France's Concours Mondial d'Innovation or Worldwide Innovation Challenge.

A breakthrough technology addressing an important public health issue: chronic heart failure.

The aim of the Worldwide Innovation Challenge is to foster talent and pave the way for the emergence of France's future economic champions. The challenge is financed by the Invest for the Future Program (PIA) and managed by Bpifrance. With this new financing, CorWave will be able to step up the pace of development of NovaPulse, a new mini-invasive cardiac support pump, and thereby improve the care of older patients suffering from chronic heart failure, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

"Our breakthrough technology overcomes a major technological obstacle. Until now, established players in cardiac support were unable to develop mini-invasive support devices, despite investing over a hundred million dollars, owing to the limits of existing technologies. The NovaPulse program paves the way for less invasive implantation, particularly for older patients who are often too weak for open heart surgery. The NovaPulse program is focused on the development of CorWave Nemo, a partial support device, complementary to CorWave Neptune, our full support LVAD. Nemo is a significant addition to our pipeline boosting the potential of the company," explains Louis de Lillers, CEO of CorWave.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL NEWS RELEASE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005274/en/

Contacts:

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie,+ 33 (0) 6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr