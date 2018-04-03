

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for the 18th consecutive meeting to help support economic growth.



The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, maintained the cash rate at 1.50 percent.



The bank noted that the low level of interest rates is continuing to support the Australian economy.



The Bank's central forecast remains for faster growth in 2018.



'Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time,' according to the accompanying statement.



The currency fell against its most major counterparts on Monday, after soft Chinese Caixin manufacturing PMI for March and on worries about a trade war in the wake of tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods.



It dropped 0.2 percent against the greenback, 0.6 percent against the yen and 0.1 percent against the euro for the day.



The aussie appreciated 0.5 percent to 0.7693 against the greenback, reversing from a low of 0.7652 seen at 7:55 pm ET. The pair closed Monday's trading at 0.7660. Further uptrend may take the aussie to a resistance around the 0.78 level.



The aussie added 0.7 percent to 81.52 against the yen, after dropping to 80.93 at 8:00 pm ET. The pair was valued at 81.11 when it closed deals on Monday. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 84.00 region.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan's monetary base rose 9.1 percent on year in March, coming in at 475.932 trillion yen.



That follows the 9.4 percent jump in February.



The aussie climbed to a 4-day high of 1.5996 against the European currency, up by 0.4 percent from a low of 1.6068 hit at 6:45 pm ET. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 1.6050. The aussie is likely to find resistance around the 1.55 region.



The aussie edged up to 0.9913 against the loonie, compared to 0.9891 hit late New York Monday. The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around the 1.01 level.



On the flip side, the aussie retraced some of its early gains against the kiwi with the pair trading at 1.0631. The aussie had set a 5-day high of 1.0657 at 9:45 pm ET. On the downside, 1.04 is seen as the next support level for the aussie.



Looking ahead, Swiss retail sales for February and PMI reports from major European economies are due in the European session.



At 4:30 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard speaks about financial stability at New York University's Stern School of Business.



