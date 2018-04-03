MPE 2018 AWARDS: Winners Revealed at MPE Conference in Berlin on February 21

BERLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MPE2018 AWARDS recognized TOP 14 European merchant payments providers at 11th annual MPE2018 (Merchant Payments Ecosystem) conference and exhibition during the Gala Dinner in front of 900 senior industry professionals.

Foreight years in a row, the MPE AWARDS serves as a quality benchmark in European merchant payments and helps merchants in decision making over the payment providers. For 2018, the categories have been fully updated to recognize and reward the areas that matter most to payment acceptance in today's market. New awards categories focused on:

Best On-boarding Process | POS Innovation/POS SW payment App | Alternative Payment Solution | Best Merchant Payments Partnership | Omnichannel Payment Solution | MPE Influencer of the Year.

The MPE 2018 AWARDS Gala Dinner & Ceremony, took place on February 21, in the prestigious Five Star Intercontinental Hotel Berlin. Awards Gala Dinner was hosted by recognized payment industry advisors & speakers: Alex Rolfe & Neira Jones.

The PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD, the Category "MPE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR AWARD" went to: KACHING.

Other JUDGE'S CHOICE AWARDS Winners listed in 13 Categories below are:

ID, SECURITY & ANTI-FRAUD SOLUTION AWARD: ACI Worldwide

ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTION AWARD: Saxo Payments Banking Circle

ACQUIRER OF THE YEAR AWARD: First Data

INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT SOLUTION AWARD: LEMON WAY

OMNICHANNEL PAYMENT SOLUTION AWARD: AltaPay, a Valitor Company

DATA ANALYTICS & SCIENCE AWARD: Cybertonica

START-UP INNOVATION AWARD: ID-Pal

PROCESSOR OF THE YEAR AWARD: PPRO

PSP AWARD: GPN DATA - Connected Payment Platforms

POS INNOVATION/POS SOFTWARE PAYMENT APPLICATIONS AWARD: BS PAYONE

ON-BOARDING PROCESS/SOLUTION AWARD: BillPro

MERCHANT PAYMENTS PARTNERSHIP AWARD: Verifone

MOBILE PAYMENT SOLUTION AWARD: Yoyo

"With over hundred payment companies' nominations pouring in this year, our judges had a tough time picking 13 clear winners. In 2018, there was one New Award Category added - MPE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR - that was decided by the payment industry in ONLINE PUBLIC VOTING. We would like to congratulate allthe winners and nominees of the MPE2018 Awards," said Natalia Ivanis, Head of Event Production, Empiria Group, the organizer of the MPE conferences.

About the MPE:

Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) is the only European Conference, Exhibition and community focused on card acquiring, merchant services, POS, mobile and on-line payment acceptance.

