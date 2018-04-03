Kambi Group plc publishes 2017 Annual Report and Accounts

Malta, 3 April 2018

Kambi Group publishes 2017 Annual Report and Accounts

Kambi Group plc's Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from the company website www.kambi.com (http://www.kambi.com) or via the pdf in this press release.

It is also available via www.kambi.com/annualreport2017 (http://www.kambi.com/annualreport2017) or via the Google app store. Search 'Kambi Annual Report 2017'.

Shareholders can request a printed version (in English only) via e-mail: investor.relations@kambi.com (mailto:investor.relations@kambi.com)

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 18 May 2018 at 11:00 CET in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

investor.relations@kambi.com (mailto:investor.relations@kambi.com)

Kambi Group plc Annual Report (https://www.kambi.com/annualreport2017/includes/pdf/Kambi_AR2017.pdf)

www.kambi.com/annualreport2017 (http://www.kambi.com/annualreport2017)

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming and gambling operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from frontend user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 16 customers include Kindred Group, 888, Paf, Televisa, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach. Kambi is a member of WLA, EL, Cibelae and is eCOGRA and ISO 27001 certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

The information in this report is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Market Act and rules for companies listed on the First North at Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information in this report was sent for publication on Tuesday 3rd April 2018 at 09:00 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.

Contacts:

Kristian Nylén, CEO: +44 203 617 7270

David Kenyon, CFO: +44 203 617 7270

Kambi Group plc Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/172039/R/2180697/841974.pdf)



