GridGain Systems: In-Memory Computing Summit Previews Agenda for Second Annual European Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems (https://www.gridgain.com/), provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache Ignite, today offered a preview of breakout sessions for the second annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe (https://imcsummit.org/eu/), the premier In-Memory Computing (IMC) conference for computing experts from across Europe and Asia. The announced breakout session speakers include representatives from Arenadata, GridGain Systems, Incedo, Intel, Neeve Research, Nomad Tech, ScaleOut Software, The Glue and VoltDB. The IMC Summit Europe will take place at the Park Plaza Victoria London, June 25-26, 2018. Attendees can receive a 30 percent Super Saver discount on the registration fee by registering by April 22, 2018. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies that want to reach the IMC Summit's unique audience.

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 is the only in-memory computing conference focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Breakout sessions for the event will include:

How to Build an Event-Driven, Dynamically Re-Configurable Micro-Services Platform - Sven Beauprez, Lead Architect, The Glue

How to Identify the Most Appropriate In-Memory Database Solution for Computing and Application Requirements - Chitij Chauhan, Subject Matter Expert, Distributed Databases, Incedo

When One Minute Can Cost You a Million: Predicting Share Prices in Real-Time with Apache Spark and Apache Ignite - Manuel Mourato, Big Data Engineer, Nomad Tech

Apache Ignite as MPP Accelerator - Alexander Ermakov, Chief Technology Officer, Arenadata

Intel Memory Drive Technology (IMDT) - Ravikanth Durgavajhala, SSD Solutions Architect, Intel Corporation

Integrating Data-Parallel Analytics into Stream-Processing Using an In-Memory Data Grid - William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc.

Real-Time with Artificial Intelligence: The Convergence of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence - Colin MacNaughton, Head of Engineering, Neeve Research

Ways to Recover In-Memory Data on a Disaster - Alparslan Avci, Solutions Architect, Hazelcast

Things You Learn as You Massively Scale - David Rolfe, Director of Solutions Engineering, VoltDB Inc.

Designing Multi-Cluster Applications - Lucas Beeler, Senior Consultant, GridGain Systems

Super Saver Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 30 percent discount versus the full price General Admission rate by registering early. The Super Saver rate of €375 ends on April 22, 2018. Register via the conference website (https://imcsummit.org/eu/register), or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorships

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are currently available (https://www.imcsummit.org/eu/sponsors/become-a-sponsor). Current sponsors include GridGain Systems, ScaleOut Software, Data Centre Solutions, Digitalisation World, Enterprise Times, IT for CEOs and CFOs, IT Pro.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas - ideas that power the new world and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org (https://imcsummit.org/) and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com (https://gridgain.com/).

