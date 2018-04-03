Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Expands Asia-Pacific Market Coverage with 3D Printer Sales, New Resellers and Appointment of Hong Kong Based Regional Sales Leader

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ: NNDM), (TASE: NNDM), today announced it is expanding its Asia Pacific market coverage with the appointment of a regional director in Hong Kong. In related news, the company reported additional sales of its recently launched DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer in the Asia-Pacific region. Korea's HDC and Taiwan's General Integration Technology (GIT), two tier one resellers, will buy the Company's DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer and join the Company's reseller network, extending the company's regional coverage which also includes Hong Kong and Singapore.

The company also announced that to anchor its growth plan in Asia Pacific it successfully recruited Hong Kong-based entrepreneur, Gilad Reshef as its director to lead all customer acquisition and support activities, as well as to open a regional Customer Experience Center. Mr. Reshef co-founded Made In Sense which successfully graduated from the Incu-Tech program at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP). Prior to Made In Sense, Mr. Reshef worked for DSP Group.

"Today's announcements reflect our strong commitment to a focused regional growth strategy that is underpinned by the delivery of our ground-breaking additive electronic solution around the globe," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "Since the commercial availability of our DragonFly 2020 Pro last November, we are experiencing growing market traction from research institutions, aerospace and defense, automotive, and consumer electronics. We expect to continue to grow our regional coverage through additional Customer Experience Centers as well as to double our reseller channel network throughout this year".

Nano Dimension's dedicated Asia Pacific team, under the capable leadership of Mr. Reshef, is charged with executing the company's regional customer acquisition and support plan, leveraging a growing installed base of domain experts including a leading research institute in Hong Kong, and Nanyang Technical Institute, Singapore's NTU.

"Fast-growing markets like Hong Kong, China and Singapore benefit from significant state funding in ground breaking technologies like the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer," said Mr. Reshef, regional director of Nano Dimension in APAC. "We believe that our decisive investments in local Asia Pacific coverage could result in significant revenue growth for the company."

The DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer is transforming additive manufacturing for electronics development by empowering companies to take control of their entire development cycle. The system enables the 3D-printing of functional electronics such as encapsulated sensors, conductive geometries, antennas, molded connected devices, printed circuit boards and other innovative devices.

HDC will officially showcase Nano Dimension's technology for the first time in South Korea this week during SIMTOS Goyang Manufacturing 2018, in booth 04C180.

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

